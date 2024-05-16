StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $16.65

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $15.27. StoneCo shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 3,801,403 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

StoneCo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

