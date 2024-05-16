Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €44.05 ($47.37) and last traded at €43.90 ($47.20). 4,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.70 ($46.99).

Stratec Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.27 and a 200-day moving average of €42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $533.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.13.

About Stratec

(Get Free Report)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.