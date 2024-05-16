Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $43,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 182,543 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 734,549 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 490,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,424. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.