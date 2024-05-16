Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 209,477 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 5,705,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

