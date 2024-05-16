Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1,432,146 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.88%. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tobam purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

