Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.79

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.79 and last traded at $127.84, with a volume of 210443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

