The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 12,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 12,195,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.5% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 454,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in AES by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in AES by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

