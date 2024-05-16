The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,745,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

GS stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,807. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $466.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

