The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,053.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 47,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GS stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $464.51. 2,066,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $468.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.