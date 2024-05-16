Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $12.24 on Wednesday, hitting $221.30. 402,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,394. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average is $197.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.67.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

