Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,646 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. 157,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

