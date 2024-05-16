Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,327 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 289,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 214,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,083. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.