Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.70. 4,150,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.96.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

