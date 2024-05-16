Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. 3,001,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.