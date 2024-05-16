Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $343.96. The stock had a trading volume of 920,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,241. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $344.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.