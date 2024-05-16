Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,211,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,287,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.