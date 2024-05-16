Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 327,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,515,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,070,000 after purchasing an additional 314,061 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 37,036,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,004,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

