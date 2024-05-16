Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,406 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 7,485 put options.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 4,398,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

