Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.99 or 0.00694854 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00066385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00096322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1546688 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,341,944.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.