Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Decreased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Vale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vale by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 911,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,658,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,090,336. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.