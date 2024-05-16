Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.61. 754,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,992. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

