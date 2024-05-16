Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$43.59 and last traded at C$43.59. Approximately 6,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.78.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.66.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.