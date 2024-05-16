Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.99. 136,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,811. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

