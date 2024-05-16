Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,036,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,469. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

