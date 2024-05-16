Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. 4,359,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

