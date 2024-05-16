Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $243,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,350. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

