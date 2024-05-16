Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.73

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 77176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.