Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.73

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 77176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.
Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.