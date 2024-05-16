Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.63 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $97.98 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,533.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.15 or 0.00679280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00125478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00203612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00094994 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

