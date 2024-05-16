Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. 9,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 87,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

