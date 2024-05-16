Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 21,700,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,332,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.