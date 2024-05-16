Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.04

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 1025948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

