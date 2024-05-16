Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.57. Yatsen shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35,812 shares.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $473.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

