Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.57. Yatsen shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35,812 shares.
Yatsen Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $473.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yatsen
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.