Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $448.95

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448.95 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.43), with a volume of 27206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.53).

Zotefoams Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £237.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,568.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.15.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,684.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Zotefoams

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total value of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). In other Zotefoams news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

