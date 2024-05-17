149,952 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

