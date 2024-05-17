2,231 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $152.71. 3,047,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

