3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.55.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 4,813,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 355.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.