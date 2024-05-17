4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $25.64 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.
In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,315.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,395 shares of company stock worth $620,528. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
