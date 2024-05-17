4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $25.64 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,315.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,395 shares of company stock worth $620,528. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

