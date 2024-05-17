Addison Capital Co Makes New $883,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $244.97. 2,085,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average of $238.37. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

