Addison Capital Co Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,250,000 after buying an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. 369,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,991. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

