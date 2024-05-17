Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.57 and last traded at $157.84. Approximately 16,801,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 68,550,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 76.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

