AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) General Counsel Sells $10,106.20 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Free Report) General Counsel Andrew S. Hughes sold 2,990 shares of AEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $10,106.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 1,549,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.27. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

