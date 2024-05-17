Aion Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012974 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

