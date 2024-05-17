Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Increased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

