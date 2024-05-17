Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up to $20.30

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $21.35. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 48,337 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,646 shares of company stock worth $3,420,627. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

