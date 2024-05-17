Alpha Omega Group Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 0.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.