AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 28,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 116,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlTi Global news, insider Timothy F. Keaney acquired 16,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy F. Keaney purchased 16,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,417 shares of company stock valued at $314,268. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

