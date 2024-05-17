Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.7%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.73 and last traded at $183.90. Approximately 31,155,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,285,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

