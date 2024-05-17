Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 45.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter.

Americas Silver Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of USAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 3,855,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,383. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

