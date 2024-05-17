Ankr (ANKR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.64 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $448.35 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,951.64 or 0.99982001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04375739 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $16,807,844.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

