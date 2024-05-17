Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.71

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 269756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 353.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.